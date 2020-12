PETALING JAYA: Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd is proposing the construction of manufacturing facilities in Seremban, Negri Sembilan, at a total capital investment of RM340 million, as part of its long-term plan of improving its manufacturing capabilities to keep up with the demand for its products as well as new consumer trends.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, construction is slated to run from 2021 to 2025 on three parcels of freehold land in Bandar Baru Enstek, Seremban, it had earlier acquired.

The construction will include manufacturing and warehousing facilities, support facilities and office facilities, which will be used for the manufacture of dairy products with capacity to manufacture other variations that it may produce.

Dutch Lady said the construction of the new facilities will be financed with internal funds.

In regard to its existing factory land in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Dutch Lady said it is assessing different scenarios, including a potential sale as indicated in its previous announcement in September.

As part of this assessment, the group has appointed an independent real estate agent to seek offers for the current factory land from the open market by way of public tender.

Dutch Lady said the final decision on the current factory land will only be made by the board after the assessment of the various scenarios is completed and announcements will be made in due course.