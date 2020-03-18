Dutch Lady proposes to buy 32.59 acres of land in Negri Sembilan for RM56.8m

PETALING JAYA: Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd has proposed to acquire three parcels of freehold land in Bandar Baru Enstek, Seremban, Negri Sembilan, totalling 32.59 acres for RM56.79 million cash.

Dutch Lady has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with real estate investment holding company Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd for the deal, which will be funded by internal funds.

“The proposed acquisition is for Dutch Lady’s future manufacturing activities and business operations and is in line with Dutch Lady’s long-term plans of improving its manufacturing capabilities to keep up with the increasing demand for its products and with the new customer trends,“ the group said in a stock exchange filing.

It added that the land is of a suitable size and in a strategic location within the vicinity of an industrial park with halal status. The deal is expected to enhance the prospects and earnings of Dutch Lady in the future.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the exercise is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.