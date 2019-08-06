DWL enters ICT industry via new unit

PETALING JAYA: DWL Resources Bhd has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, DWL Technologies Sdn Bhd (DTSB) with plans to enter into the information and communications technology (ICT) industry.

The group said in a statement today that DTSB directors Datuk Seri Aminul Islam Abdul Nor and Datuk Rathakrishnan Vellaisamy, both have over 20 years experience in the ICT industry.

DTSB will mainly be involved in the business of providing ICT solutions including technology-based security, cross-border technology and management system solutions.

It will leverage on the experience, expertise and network of the directors to bid for related projects from government and private sectors in the near future.

“Tapping on both our expertise and network in this industry, we are confident that DTSB will soon set its mark as a leader in ICT solutions which offers unparalleled end-to-end and advanced technology solutions to our customers. In order to do that, we will proactively work together with our global strategic alliance partners to gain our foothold in this ever-changing market,” said Aminul Islam.

“We believe that DTSB will contribute positively to the earnings of the group in time to come while creating more value for our stakeholders as we aim to bid for more government-linked projects along side with our sister companies in their pursue of success in the infrastructure and construction industry,” he added.