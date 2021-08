PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s e-commerce income for the second quarter of 2021 rose 23.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM276.6 billion, attributed to transaction growth driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Coming from a low base, the services sector registered a significant 20.5% y-o-y increase to RM404.5 billion.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the wholesale & retail trade, food & beverages and accommodation segment increased 21.8% to RM324.6 billion. This was followed by a 14.7% rise to RM59.5 billion in the information & communication and transportation & storage segment.

Simultaneously, the health, education and arts, entertainment & recreation segment as well as the professional and real estate agent segment reported a similar uptrend, with a 27.3% hike to RM12.2 billion and an 8% increase to RM8.2 billion, respectively.

DOSM’s data revealed that the number of persons engaged in this sector was 3.6 million persons, a 0.7% or 25,812-person decline compared with the same period last year. The decline was attributed to the information & communication and transportation & storage segment which fell by 2.4% (11,297 persons), followed by a 0.2% (6,127 persons) drop in the wholesale & retail trade, food & beverages and accommodation segment.

Similarly, the health, education and arts, entertainment & recreation segment fell 1.7% (4,772 persons) and the professional and real estate agent segment dropped 2% (3,616 persons).

Compared with the same quarter of last year, salaries and wages paid increased by 0.4% or RM100.5 million. The growth was contributed by the information & communication and transportation & storage segment, which jumped RM120.8 million or 2.8%. This was followed by the wholesale & retail trade, food & beverages and accommodation segment and the health, education and arts, entertainment & recreation segment,which rose RM9.3 million and RM3.0 million respectively.