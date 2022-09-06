E-commerce outlook remains positive as consumer online spending rises

PETALING JAYA: The overall digital shopping outlook in Malaysia remains positive as gross merchandise volume (GMV) is still expected to grow by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2022 to 2027, according to Meta and Bain & Company’s annual SYNC Southeast Asia (SEA) report.

This is largely driven by the steady growth of Malaysia’s digital consumer population which is the highest among Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam with 25 million digital consumers accounting for 99% of the 15-year-olds and above population.

“Online shopping in Malaysia remains an important channel for shoppers in the entire consumer journey, even though we see consumers are back at physical stores. Businesses and brands can leverage on these opportunities to provide a seamless and integrated shopping experience that lets them tread fluidly between online and offline in an endemic world,” said Meta in Malaysia country director Nicole Tan.

In the discovery and evaluation stage, 78% of respondents cited a preference for online channels. However, the split between online and offline nearly levels out in the purchase stage as online accounts for a slightly lower percentage, at 57% of the share of wallet among the respondents. This shows the need for a shopping experience that enables seamless switching between online and offline.

Meanwhile, the study also shows that the desire for more experimentation and engagement has prompted the rise of business messaging and video consumption in the digital shopping space.

Malaysians are shopping on more platforms than ever before where the average number of online platforms used per person saw a 1.9 times growth from 2021 to 2022. As Malaysians digital consumers get savvier in the way they approach shopping experiences, it leads to alternative e-commerce rise. Social media dominates within the realm of alternative e-commerce, representing 61% of the share of online spending through live buying, 34% of the share through classifieds, and 36% through business messaging.

“We continue to see evolution in consumer behaviour where they seek more convenient, easy and engaging ways of communication as well as more open to try new things. For example, we see strong usage of business messaging in Malaysia with 61% of respondents having used business messaging in the past year. There is also greater consumption of video content, with social media video becoming the fastest source for online discovery. It is important for businesses to connect and meet customers where they are encouraging a more engaging retail customer experience,” said Tan.

The study also shows that the creator economy in Malaysia is on the rise as consumers seek more engagement in their purchase journey, which is key in driving the shift to video. The average number of purchases for entertainment, streaming and content creator-related products in the past three months prior to its survey has grown eight times and 26% of respondents have purchased more streaming and content creator-related products this year compared to last year.

Though still at a nascent stage, the metaverse is among a number of future technologies that are gaining a foothold in many parts of the world – Malaysia among them. Metaverse related tech is gaining traction where some 55% of respondents have used such tech in the past year. A variation in the types of metaverse-related tech used in the country include virtual worlds that make up 27% of the share, and cryptocurrencies and augmented reality accounting for 26% each. This is followed by virtual reality and non-fungible token.

“As technologies advance, the emergence of metaverse-related tech will build bridges to immersive experiences in the future. Metaverse will unlock new opportunities for people, communities and business, and we will continue to focus on infrastructure readiness – building the ecosystem for creators, upskilling and tools enhancement in getting us ready for the future, which is not too distant from now,” added Tan.

The SYNC Southeast Asia is based on a survey of over 2,000 digital consumers from Malaysia.