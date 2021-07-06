E-commerce transactions income in Q1 up 30% year-on-year

PETALING JAYA: Income from e-commerce transactions of establishments in Malaysia rose 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM254.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, driven mainly by the manufacturing and services sectors, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

For the whole of 2020, income from e-commerce transactions totalled RM896.4 billion, an increase of 32.7% compared with the previous year.

“On a quarterly basis, the first quarter of 2020 recorded RM195.9 billion and increased to RM216.9 billion in the second quarter. E-commerce income continued its increasing trend by registering RM238.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and RM245.4 billion in the fourth quarter of the same year. The better performance was supported by the new normal of Covid-19 which gave huge boost to digital adoption among businesses,” Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement.

E-commerce income soared 22.8% to RM675.4 billion in 2019 compared with 2017.

The income from the local market segment, according to sales generated in Malaysia, rose 21.7% to RM591.8 billion in 2019. Sales for the international market went up 31.9% to RM83.5 billion.

Accordingly, e-commerce income by types of customers via business to business (B2B) increased 13% to RM449.6 billion, followed by business to consumer (B2C), 53.3% to RM194 billion, and business to government (B2G), 55.7% to RM31.8 billion.

E-commerce expenditure, meanwhile, recorded an increase of 14.8% to RM301.5 billion. The local market segment surged 15.3% to RM269.6 billion, while the international market grew 10.8% to RM31.9 billion. E-commerce expenditure by market type via B2B rose 14.1% to RM277.6 billion, followed by B2C, 24.6% to RM14.8 billion. Meanwhile, the B2G segment grew 22.6% to RM9.1 billion.

Subsequently, internet usage recorded an increase of 11.9 percentage points to 85.2%, followed by computers, up 7.3 percentage point to 86.2%, and web presence, 16.1 percentage point to 53.9%.

The Statistics Department noted that the information, communication, finance, takaful and insurance sectors fully utilised the internet and computer when conducting business.

Mohd Uzir said the rapid growth in the usage of ICT and e-commerce in Malaysia shows that companies have shifted towards the digital path in line with global technological developments.