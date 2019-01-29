EA Technique drops arbitration proceedings against Amaniaga

PETALING JAYA: EA Technique (M) Bhd has withdrawn its arbitration proceedings against Amaniaga Resources (M) Sdn Bhd following the RM600,000 settlement agreed upon by both parties.

The group said in Bursa Malaysia filing today that it has reached an amicable resolution with Amaniaga towards a full and final settlement of RM600,000 of the dispute between the parties in accordance with the terms and conditions of a settlement agreement entered on Nov 22, 2018.

EA Technique said the withdrawal of the arbitration proceeding is not expected to affect its finance and operations for financial year 2019.

In March last year, EA Technique filed a RM27.4 million suit against Amaniaga for alleged breach of contract to provide services for a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel.

EA Technique previously claimed that Amaniaga had breached a contract for the provision of transportation and offshore installation service of a FSO vessel with its mooring and riser system for full field development, North Malay Basin, which was entered into on Jan 29, 2016.