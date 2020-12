PETALING JAYA: Eco World Development Group Bhd’s net profit slid 18.4% to RM66.46 million for its fourth quarter ended Oct 31 against RM81.46 million reported in the same quarter of last year attributed to a RM33 million writedown of inventories during the quarter following a detailed review of residual unsold stock within phases that have been handed over.

Revenue for the period stood at RM635.47 million, a 29.9% tumble from RM906.54 million reported previously.

According to its Bursa disclosure, the group saw a 32% decrease in finance costs for the quarter due to loan repayments and lower interest rates on floating rate loans, arising from the reduction in the Overnight Policy Rates by Bank Negara Malaysia.

For the full financial year, the group’s net profits fell 33.6% to RM135.17 from RM203.42 million reported for the previous financial year. Revenue stood at RM2 billion, an 18.9% decrease from RM2.46 billion reported previously.

With that Eco World has declared a maiden interim dividend of 2 sen per share for FY2020.

On the overseas front, its associate company, EcoWorld International Bhd’s net profit plunged 85.3% to RM17.44 million from RM118.29 million reported previously mainly due to lower share of results in joint ventures and impairment of goodwill in relation to the investment in a UK joint venture and West Village project totalling RM77.23 million.

Meanwhile, its revenue stood at RM57.38 million from RM254,000 reported previously.

EcoWorld Malaysia’s chairman Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin highlighted that the EcoWorld brand has achieved RM3.7 billion in sales on a combined basis across its market in Malaysia, the UK and Australia.

“It is the same level recorded in FY2019 which is a remarkable result given the extreme disruptions Covid-19 has caused globally and in every market in which we operate,” he said in a press release.

Liew revealed that for the coming financial year Eco World has set a combined sales target of RM5 billion.

“Based on the strategic plans we have put in place in every geographic location to restrategise and refocus on key segments of the market that have proven depth and resilience, I am confident that the target, despite being 30% higher than the sales achieved in FY20, is attainable.”

EcoWorld Malaysia’s president & CEO Datuk Chang Khim Wah stated that the resurgence in buying interest after the reopening of its sales gallery in 3Q’20 has continued throughout 4Q’20, which resulted in close to RM2 billion in sales for the second half of the year.

He commented that this is a vote of confidence for its properties which saw total sales of RM2.3 billion in FY2020, exceeding the sales target set by a 15% margin.

“This clearly demonstrates that by working hard to ensure that we have the right products in the right location, we have and will continue to be able to tap into the strong fundamental demand for quality homes, even in the most challenging of times,” said Chang.

On the other hand, EcoWorld International’s president & CEO Teow Leong Seng said he believes the demand for London properties will remain strong in 2021, as property agents are expecting the acute undersupply of residential properties in London to worsen in the coming years due to reduced supply as a result of disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Similarly, in Australia, he noted major local banks are predicting a recovery in housing sentiment on the back of improved economic conditions in 2021.

A rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine may also enable crossborder travel to resume which could improve the buying interest of foreign purchasers.

On the whole, EcoWorld International has set a sales target of RM2.2 billion for FY2021 which takes into account the expected gradual economic recovery and market sentiment in the United Kingdom and Australia.