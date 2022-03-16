Eco World International posts 68% higher sales in first four months of FY22

PETALING JAYA: Eco World International Bhd achieved RM685 million sales in the first four months of FY22, 68% higher than the sales in the same period in FY21, contributed mainly by Embassy Gardens and London City Island generating RM240 million and RM229 million sales respectively based on contracts exchanged.

The group also has a reservation pipeline of RM393 million – total sales including reserves as at Feb 28, 2022 adds up to a total of RM1.08 billion.

However, EcoWorld International saw a net loss of RM14.66 million in the first quarter ended Jan 31, 2022 compared with a net profit of RM56.03 million a year ago due to fewer handovers of properties sold to customers in the current quarter. Its revenue also fell six times lower to RM49.24 million from RM303.28 million in the same quarter last year.

President & CEO Datuk Teow Leong Seng said it had a good start to FY2022 as the attractive incentive packages being offered to customers led to a resurgence in buying interest particularly for its London City Island and Embassy Gardens projects. Local demand in Australia has also been recovering steadily which contributed to the RM685 million sales secured in the first four months of this financial year.

He said whilst the near-term market outlook continues to be challenging, with concerns regarding the potential escalation of the current conflict in Europe between Russia and Ukraine compounding supply chain constraints and fears of rising inflation rates, EcoWorld International has certain inherent advantages.

“Our projects in Australia are fully completed and our major projects in London under the EcoWorld-Ballymore joint venture are close to achieving full completion. The impact of an inflationary environment could therefore favour us as our selling prices stand to benefit from rising property prices while our costs on the completed and near-completed projects are largely shielded from inflationary pressure.

“We do however acknowledge the uncertain market environment caused by rising geo-political tensions – against such a backdrop the decision we made at the end of 2021 to accelerate cash recoupment via the sale of our completed units, remains sound,” said Teow in a statement today.

He said the group is continuing to see good interest from investors, both institutional and retail, for its projects in the UK and Australia. This includes several large offers which it is currently assessing.

“Should we decide to proceed with these offers, our plans to repatriate the capital which we have invested in our completed projects could be accelerated,” Teow continued.

Teow reiterated that it remains the board’s intention to sell the remaining units in the EcoWorld-Ballymore and Australian projects in the next two to three years with a key goal of making further distributions to shareholders after setting aside a portion of the capital recouped from these completed projects to be reinvested for future growth.

He also mentioned that the group’s other UK joint-venture, EcoWorld London, had obtained the planning permission for its Woking site located in Surrey, which has an estimated gross development value of around £350 million (RM1.9 billion). Management is targeting to finalise the development programme and launch the project by late 2022 if market conditions are conducive. The launch of Woking will mark the group’s maiden expansion beyond the city of London. EcoWorld London is also working towards obtaining the planning permission for Oxbow Phase 4, which is targeted to be launched around the same time as Woking.