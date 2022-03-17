Eco World Q1 earnings up, thanks to local units and joint ventures

PETALING JAYA: Eco World Development Group Bhd’s (EcoWorld Malaysia) net profit for its first quarter ended Jan 31, 2022 (Q1’22) saw an uptick of 1.5% to RM63.34 million from RM62.43 million a year ago, attributed to the improved performance of its Malaysian subsidiaries and joint ventures.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM533.42 million, a 5.1% improvement over RM507.35 million previously, arising from higher sales and realisation of cost savings on completed and near completion phases.

EcoWorld Malaysia recorded RM1.28 billion sales from Nov 1, 2021 to Feb 28, 2022, which is 40.1% higher than the RM911 million recorded in the firs four months of FY21.

The group’s profit after tax from its Malaysian operations grew 60% to RM64.9 million in Q1’22 compared with RM40.6 million in Q2’21.

On the flip side, EcoWorld International Bhd saw a loss for the current quarter from lower revenue and profits following the lower handover of units recorded for the quarter compared to the previous quarter.

EcoWorld Malaysia president & CEO Datuk Chang Khim Wah stated that the first quarter saw encouraging performance, as its projects in Iskandar Malaysia went up 194% and Penang saw an increase of 110% compared with the same period of the previous year.

It also observed that the end of the government’s Home Ownership Campaign in December 2021 did not have any noticeable impact on its sales momentum.

“We are pleased with the strong sales boost received from good take-ups of new phases launched. Over the last two years we had been expanding our product mix and customer base with a focus on attracting new homebuyers and young families that form the bedrock for the long term growth of vibrant townships,” he said in a statement.

The good start to the year notwithstanding, Chang is cognisant of the market challenges particularly, inflation, rising material and oil prices and potential interest rate increases.

“However, as a group, we are relatively well positioned given the maturity of our landbank today with the bulk of our primary infrastructure already completed in prior years. Our efforts over the last two years to reinvent our entire business model to be more nimble, agile and efficient will also help us contain costs.”