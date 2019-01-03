Ecobuilt bags RM202.5m construction job

PETALING JAYA: Ecobuilt Holdings Bhd, formerly known as M-Mode Bhd, has bagged a contract worth RM202.47 million to undertake construction works for the proposed development in Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Lumpur.

The group told the stock exchange today that its wholly owned subsidiary E&J Builders Sdn Bhd had accepted the letter of acceptance from Vistarena Development Sdn Bhd to appoint the company as the main contractor.

The proposed development of two apartment blocks will comprise 1,320 home units, eight-storey podium car park, one unit TNB substation, one unit of refuse chamber and common facilities.

The 30-month project is expected to be completed by July 3, 2021.

Ecobuilt expects the project to contribute positively to its earnings and net assets for the financial year ending May 31, 2019.