PETALING JAYA: EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended Nov 30, 2018 plunged 86.27% to RM4.06 million from RM29.61 million a year ago, due to a gain from disposal of land recognised a year ago.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said the higher profit last year included a RM28.38 million gain from the compulsory disposal of land for the Sg Besi Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway.

Revenue for the quarter rose 41.68% to RM57.29 million from RM40.43 million a year ago due to progress at its RM606.8 million Liberty project at Ampang Ukay, which boosted core operating income.

For the six months ended Nov 30, 2018, net profit fell 75.19% to RM8.76 million from RM35.30 million a year ago while revenue rose 19.70% to RM102.00 million from RM85.22 million a year ago.

Excluding gain from the land disposal, EcoFirst posted a 14% rise in core operating income to RM14.5 million during the period, against RM12.7 million in the first half of 2017.

“The increase in our core operating income reflects our improving ability to generate organic growth. Liberty is progressing well according to schedule and we’re on track to meet its full completion in November 2019,” said EcoFirst Group CEO Datuk Tiong Kwing Hee.

Meanwhile, EcoFirst is broadening its development activities beyond Ampang Ukay, with a joint venture with the Penang-based Lone Pine group which developed the award-winning One Tanjong luxury seafront condominium in Tanjung Bungah.

In December 2018, EcoFirst proposed to acquire a 70% stake in the Lone Pine group’s Geo Valley Sdn Bhd, which is developing a RM1.25 billion mixed residential and commercial project in Paya Terubong.

“While Ampang Ukay will remain the prime mover in EcoFirst’s growth over the long term, our strategy is to partner reputable and well-known brands such as the Lone Pine group for more impact over the short and medium term,” said Tiong.

“We are assessing a number of other projects in the Klang Valley that will boost EcoFirst’s bottom-line in the next two to three years. We will make the necessary announcement once the deals are concluded in accordance to the Bursa listing guidelines,” he added.