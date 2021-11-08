Ecomate makes sizzling debut on ACE Market

PETALING JAYA: Muar-based furniture specialist Ecomate Holdings Bhd debuted on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia today, opening its maiden trading session at 68 sen, a 106.1% or 35 sen premium over its issue price of 33 sen per share on 10.6 million shares traded.

It hit an intraday high of 71 sen and closed its first trading day at 48.5 sen, a 46.97% or 15.5 sen premium over its issue price of 33 sen per share with over 1.45 million shares changing hands.

Ecomate managing director Jason Koh Jian Hui said the strong opening performance of its stock demonstrates the confidence that investors have in its business model and future prospects.

“With the proceeds raised from the listing exercise, we are excited to embark on our next phase of growth. Our immediate plan is to add a new production line in our Factory A to enhance our capacity considering we are operating at near full utilisation rate currently. We will also be constructing our new third factory – Factory C – which can house another three lines. Altogether, we will boost our capacity by 316,800 units or about 67% to 787,200 units per annum from the current output of 470,400 units per annum. Factory C is slated for completion by 2024.

“We are upbeat on the future prospect of the furniture industry. The demand for furniture products is underpinned by several factors such as the prevailing geopolitical tension between North America and China which has routed many furniture orders to Southeast Asia. Coupled with the e-commerce activities gaining much stronger foothold recently as more consumers choose to shop online during the lockdown measures implemented worldwide, purchases of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture are expected to stay buoyant,“ he said.

Commenting on Ecomate’s latest second quarterly results for the financial period ended Aug 31, 2021, he said the company recorded a net loss of RM1.8 million on revenue of RM6.5 million.

“The loss was expected given the operational halt that hit the entire furniture industry during the full movement control order, which spanned across our reporting period of between June 1 and Aug 31, 2021. Additionally, we also incurred listing expenses of RM700,000 during the quarter under review.

“On a positive note, there were no order cancellations during the stoppage as our customers understood the situation. We have since resumed full operations from mid-September and are busy fulfilling the order backlogs to catch up on lost time,“ he said.

The RTA furniture specialist raised a total of RM16.17 million from the public issue under its initial public offering, of which RM6 million or 37.1% will be used to acquire new machinery and equipment. RM2 million or 12.4% will be allocated to finance its new factory and hostel construction. Meanwhile, RM5.27 million or 32.6% will be allocated for the purchase of raw material, and the balance RM2.9 million or 17.9% is earmarked for listing expenses.