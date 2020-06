PETALING JAYA: Econpile Holdings Bhd has bagged a RM104.5 million contract to undertake reinforced concrete works for the seven-storey retail podium of Pavilion Damansara Heights Phase 2.

Econpile was awarded the contract by WCT Bhd, the main contractor of the development. Two residential blocks, one hotel block and the office block would sit atop the retail podium. The works are a similar scope to Econpile’s ongoing works of constructing the eight-floor basement for the mixed development.

The 17-month contract duration from June 2020 until October 2021 is expected to contribute positively to the group in the financial years ending June 30, 2020 (FY2020) until FY2022.

Prior to these latest works, Econpile had previously secured contracts to undertake retaining wall, piling and basement works for Phases 1 and 2 of the Pavilion Damansara Heights.

Econpile executive director/group CEO Raymond Pang (pix) said it is heartened that pivotal mixed developments are still progressing ahead towards completion even amid the current challenging landscape, because the development still holds a strong proposition in the longer term.

“Works for our ongoing undertakings in Pavilion Damansara Heights Phase 2 have gradually recommenced in line with the opening up of construction sector during the conditional movement control order. Being a natural progression from our current basement works, we anticipate a seamless transition from that to the new reinforced concrete works for the podium block. Econpile’s same skilled teams of experienced carpenters, bar benders and ground workers who are carrying out the basement works will be moving upwards to above ground level to continue the same nature of work for podium.”

With this, Econpile’s current orderbook stands at RM780 million, which will last the group over the next two years.