Ecoscience opens at 29 sen in ACE Market debut

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated palm oil milling services provider Ecoscience International Bhd made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities today, opening at 29 sen per share, 1 sen or 3.3% below its initial public offering (IPO) price of 30 sen per share.

The stock closed at 26 sen, 4 sen or 13.3% below the IPO price, on volume of 66.785 million shares traded.

The Johor-based company raised a total of RM24.7 million from its IPO. It has allocated RM5 million (20.3%) for its business expansion in Indonesia and RM1 million (4.1%) for the expansion of its environmental and energy efficiency business. A further RM7.9 million (31.8%) and RM7 million (28.40%) has been earmarked for working capital and repayment of bank borrowings respectively. The balance of RM3.8 million (15.40%) is for the defraying of listing expenses.

Managing director Wong Choi Ong said the versatile palm oil is a crucial commodity and staple worldwide. Hence, the need for new palm oil mills and refineries will continue to be there, not to mention the older facilities that require replacements or upgrades.

“With that in mind, we want to continue to better ourselves in the global arena, starting with the establishment of an office and fabrication facility in Indonesia. We believe our neighbouring country’s standing as the largest producer of palm oil in the world will provide us with an excellent platform to bring Ecoscience to greater heights.”

He said the group is benefiting “quite a lot” from the strengthening of the US dollar from its project in Gabon, which is paid in the greenback.

On labour shortage, he noted that there are a lot of good and skilful Indonesian workers, and the company will start a setup in Indonesia, in order to employ skilled workers in the construction industry.

Meanwhile, business development director Thing Jin Suan said although the company is in the palm oil industry, it is not impacted by the recent fall in crude palm oil prices as its business is not directly correlated to the movements of the market.

“Over the years, we have been witnesssing the ups and downs of this commodity’s prices. However, we have been sustaining and continuing our growth, regardless of the highs and lows of palm oil prices but, of course, from our point of view, we have been in the market for the past 18 years and, importantly, palm oil is regarded as food and an essential ingredient to our daily consumption. Therefore, in the short term, we still remain positive,” he told a virtual press conference after its listing ceremony today,

On dividend policy, Thing said the board intends to recommend and distribute a payout of at least 20% of its annual audited consolidated profit after tax attributable to its shareholders.

Upon listing, its market capitalisation is RM102 million.