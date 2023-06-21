EcoWorld International declares first tranche dividend of at least RM300 million

PETALING JAYA: Eco World International Bhd is confident in declaring the first tranche dividend of at least RM300 million while working towards achieving the RM900 million total distribution target set for 2023, as its financial performance improves.

President & CEO Datuk Teow Leong Seng said that shareholders holding 99.992% of EcoWorld International’s voting shares voted in favour of the group’s proposed capital reduction at the company’s EGM on June 19.

“This signifies near unanimous support for the group’s plans to concentrate our efforts on the monetisation of our completed stocks, cash preservation and generation with a view towards distributing excess cash back to shareholders.”

“With the approval of our shareholders secured, we expect to be able to complete our proposed capital reduction by August 2023. Thereafter, based on the group’s substantial net cash reserves of more than RM700 million accumulated as at April 30, 2023, we are well on track to be able to declare a 1st tranche dividend amounting to at least RM300 million in the near term. We will also be working towards achieving the RM900 million total distribution target set for 2023,” said Teow in a statement.

EcoWorld International recorded a net loss of RM4.56 million in 2Q’23 ended April 30, 2023 as compared to a net loss of RM67.35 million in Q2’22.

The lower net loss was mainly due to higher foreign exchange gain as the GBP strengthen against ringgit, higher interest income following capital contribution repayments from the UK JVs, and lower finance costs as a result of the group’s repayment of loans.

In 2Q’22 the group had provided an impairment loss on its investment in Eco World-Ballymore which contributed to the higher loss recorded in the previous year corresponding quarter.

The company said it is on track to achieve its full year sales target of RM1.4 billion, with sales achieved of RM619 million plus reserves of RM299 million, totalling RM918 million in seven months of FY23. The group said its focus on selling its completed stocks have generated substantial cash.