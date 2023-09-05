Edelteq launches IPO prospectus, eyes RM24m

PETALING JAYA: Edelteq Holdings Bhd, which provides engineering support for integrated circuit (IC) assembly and test processes in the semiconductor industry, today launched its prospectus in conjunction with the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities.

Edelteq executive director and group CEO Chin Yong Keong said, “We are delighted to reach a new milestone with the prospectus launch today, which brings us a step closer towards becoming a listed entity on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

“The IPO is a crucial part of our growth plans as we expand our operations to capitalise on the emerging prospects in the semiconductor industry. With the funds raised from the IPO, we will be able to enhance our capabilities and improve our portfolio of products and services offered, thus increasing our competitiveness and market share.”

Commenting on the group’s plans, he said, “In order to meet the growing market demand, we are expanding our production capacity with the construction of a factory in Batu Kawan, Penang, which is expected to be operational in March 2024.”

Chin added that Edelteq will develop new products and services for automated test equipment and IC assembly and test consumables.

Edelteq is expected to raise RM24 million from the IPO, of which RM3.7 million has been earmarked for construction of the factory in Batu Kawan and RM3.1 million for research and development activities. Of the remainder, RM3.4 million will be used for working capital, RM10.3 million for repaying bank borrowings and RM3.6 million for listing-related expenses.

Edelteq’s IPO encompasses a public issuance of 100 million new shares, representing 18.8% of its enlarged share capital, as well as an offer for sale of 43.2 million existing shares, representing 8.1% of the enlarged shares, by way of private placement to selected investors.

Of the 100 million new shares, 26.6 million will be made available to the Malaysian public via balloting; 10 million shares to its eligible employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the group; and the remaining 63.4 million shares are reserved for selected investors through private placement.

Based on an issue price of RM0.24 per share and an enlarged share capital of 532.5 million shares, Edelteq will have a market capitalisation of RM127.81 million upon listing.

In the financial year ended Dec 31, 2022 (FY22), Edelteq recorded a profit after tax of RM5.4 million on revenue of RM24.4 million. Its revenue and PAT grew at a compound annual growth rate of 25.3% and 114.4%, respectively, for the financial years ended 2019 to 2022.

In FY22, 77.6% of its revenue was generated in Malaysia, while the remaining 22.4% was contributed by overseas markets.

As for dividend policy, Edelteq has set a target to distribute up to 20% of its annual profit after tax attributable to shareholders of the group.

Applications for the public issue are open and will close on May 17 at 5pm. The group is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market on May 30.

UOB Kay Hian Securities (M) Sdn Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for Edelteq’s IPO.