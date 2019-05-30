Eden returns to the black in Q1

PETALING JAYA: Eden Inc Bhd swung to the black registering a net profit of RM411,000 for first quarter ended March 31, 2019 against a net loss of RM3 million reported in the previous corresponding period, on the back of savings in cost of sales of the energy segment.

However, its revenue halved to RM10.9 million from RM22.08 million.

Moving forward, Eden expects a better performance for 2019, with its Kenerong hydro plant utilising four turbines compared to two turbines used for the most part of the previous year.

In addition, its Libaran plant will also resume operations by the second half of the year, which would contribute to the Eden’s performance.

“This is made possible with the finalisation of the new fuel supply arrangement during this quarter,” the group said.

The group expects its food & beverage and tourism sector to be supported by the ongoing refurbishment and upgrading projects to attract more visitors to visit Underwater World Langkawi (UWL).

On the other hand, its manufacturing segment will focus more on the LED business and has scaled down the switchgear business.

“With that, the group expects to show an improvement in its 2019 performance primarily driven by the improved and continuous generation of both the power plants and the completion of the refurbishment and upgrading works in UWL.”