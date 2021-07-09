Edotco aims to double tower portfolio size by 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Edotco Group, which operates and manages a regional portfolio of 34,100 telecommunication towers, aims to double that by 2024, said chief executive officer Adlan Tajudin.

The company also plans to break into at least three new markets, repurpose its product portfolio to include fibre and small cells as well as reshape its organisation to be analytics and data-driven in the next two years, he said.

Currently, edotco has footprints across Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka and is ranked in the top 10 of global tower companies.

“With these in the pipeline and other initiatives towards doubling our portfolio by 2024, I’m confident this will propel us towards our ambition of being a top five global towerco (tower company),” Adlan said in a statement today.

Edotco recently won Frost & Sullivan’s award for Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year for 2021. The is the fifth consecutive year the tower company has bagged the award.

Adlan said edotco brings the latest in next generation technologies, sustainable innovations and best practices to ensure its nation building commitment, especially in these unprecedented COVID-19 times.

“The new normal has forced us to adopt new ways of working and they have showcased agility and determination to ensure we continue to deploy the right shared infrastructure and achieve our national digital goals,” he said.

The company has also been appointed as a technology partner by Permodalan Nasional Bhd to equip the upcoming tallest skyscraper in Malaysia with next generation telecommunication solutions.

The tower company also said it is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by 70 per cent and is working on a carbon neutrality roadmap to support the climate action plan of Axiata Group Bhd, which owns a 63 per cent stake in edotco. - Bernama