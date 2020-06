PETALING JAYA: edotco Malaysia has launched its Covid Care human resource programme aimed at specifically providing employment for those who lost their jobs, and fresh graduates who are finding it difficult to land their first job in the wake of the pandemic.

The programme provides a bandwidth for the company to offer employment with an initial contract period of up to one year.

The candidates will be matched to job scopes that best match their qualifications and experience. These hires may be offered a permanent position beyond their contracted period, depending on their performance and availability of suitable roles in the company.

edotco group chief regional officer and edotco Malaysia managing director Wan Zainal Adileen said the Covid Care programme specifically provides opportunity for these two groups, particularly those in the B40 category.

“The pandemic has brought about a united community spirit of helping one another, and edotco Malaysia wants to extend this spirit as well by helping those whose employment was terminated due to COVID-19. We understand it will also be tough for fresh graduates to secure employment in the current job market situation,” he said.

Together with Covid Care, the programme is part of a larger initiative that has seen edotco Malaysia rendering support and assistance in various forms since the movement control order (MCO) was announced.

These programmes continue from the ongoing efforts, which have seen among others, edotco Malaysia deploying the edotco Mobile Solution (eMOS) within the vicinity of the quarantine centres of Sungai Buloh Hospital, which was designated as the main dedicated health centre to treat Covid-19 patients.