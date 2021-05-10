EG Industries to make box-build 5G routers for US client

PETALING JAYA: Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider EG Industries Bhd has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to encompass 5G routers for a US-based customer.

This new manufacturing venture is among the results of the group’s recent investments of RM200 million in the past five years across three manufacturing plants in Sungai Petani, Kedah. This was primarily allocated for purchase and upgrades of machinery and equipment including 30 Surface Mount Technology manufacturing lines, as well as the set up of in-house own developed Smart 4.0 manufacturing automation equipped with smart robotic arms and intelligence manufacturing system.

Group CEO and executive director Datuk Alex Kang said EG Industries is now 5G-ready for leading technology customers and its ability to build complete box-build 5G routers products to US customer highlights its manufacturing capabilities in meeting the evolving requirements of the technology industry, and raises its standing as one of the world’s leading EMS providers.

“We started with 500 employees six years ago and with the continuous expansion, our workforce has increase to 2,500 employees and we target to add another 1,000 employees in the next two years to contribute towards Kedah’s economic welfare through job creation. This reaffirms our belief in supporting domestic economic growth by continuously providing employment opportunities for the local community.”

EG Industries has continuously maintained revenue exceeding the RM1 billion mark for four consecutive years from the financial years ended June 30, 2017 to 2020. The group has built a wide customer base by providing printed circuit board assembly and box-build services for consumer electronic and data storage products for its global customers in US and Europe.