EGM notice to remove two Seacera directors withdrawn

PETALING JAYA: Seacera Bhd’s substantial shareholder Datuk Tan Wei Lian has withdrawn the notice of EGM dated March 28, which seeks to remove two directors.

Seacera said in a filing with the stock exchange that it had received a letter from Tan, who is also Tiger Synergy Bhd chairman, on April 9 to withdraw the EGM notice dated March 28 and that he will not proceeding with the EGM.

Seacera said it will obtain legal advice from its solicitors on the matter.

Recall that Tan, who has emerged as Seacera’s substantial shareholder with a 13.96% stake, proposed to remove Mohd Fazillah Kamaruddin and Halim@AB Halim Ismail and to be replaced by five others including himself, Tan Lee Chin, Rizvi Abdul Halim, Datin Ida Suzaini Abdullah and Clarence Yeow Kong Chew.

In a separate filing, Seacera said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Sinar Tile Industries Sdn Bhd for the operation of the latter’s tiles manufacturing factory in Kuching, Sarawak.

The parties intend to discuss, explore and evaluate the possibilities derived from the memorandum.

Seacera said the collaboration with Sinar Tile Industries will provide the group with an advantageous platform to further benefit and better prospects in the future.