Eight e-fulfilment projects approved as of March 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: The government, through the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), has approved eight e-fulfilment projects as of March 2019.

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming (pix) said seven of these projects are locally owned.

Mida has expanded the logistics incentive scheme by introducing the second round Integrated Logistics Services incentive in 2017 to encourage logistics companies to adopt technology in their operations and to position themselves as regional e-fulfilment hub providers in Malaysia.

“Many companies are starting to explore towards establishing their regional fulfilment operations in Malaysia to serve their global supply chain activities due to Malaysia’s strategic geographical location and the increasing adoption of technology in the country that makes the supply chain process seamless and efficient,“ he said at the Investment Opportunities in the E-commerce Fulfilment Industry Seminar 2019 here this morning.

In the first quarter of 2019, the logistics sector contributed in terms of approved investments worth RM50.5 million where most of the investments came from domestic companies.