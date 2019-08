PETALING JAYA: The value of Eita Resources Bhd’s work package for the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) has been reduced by 65.4% to RM67.45 million from RM195.07 million previously.

This comes after its wholly owed subsidiary EITA Elevator (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (EEMSB) received four notices of termination dated Aug 6 and a new letter of appointment dated Aug 6 from MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd.

EEMSB has been appointed as the works package contractor to undertake the supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of lifts and escalators for LRT3 from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.

A total number of 130 units of escalator and 66 units of lift will be supplied and installed.

Eita said the contract is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings over the duration of the contract.