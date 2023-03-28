Ejen2u reaches milestone with RM473m sales through platform

KUALA LUMPUR: Ejen2u International Sdn Bhd announced today that its EjenGo platform has effectively amplified the sales and revenues of SMEs and startups in Malaysia. The company has shown impressive growth since its launch in 2019, with over 400 companies and more than 270,000 agents registering RM473 million in transactions.

The EjenGo platform has proven to be an effective tool for businesses, with some of their customers recording a 500% increase in revenue.

Through a resilient system that facilitates the empowerment of resellers and entrepreneurs, Ejen2u has catalysed economic activities and engendered employment opportunities.

Founder and CEO of Ejen2u International, Sheikh Ezaiddin, said, “We take pride in enabling entrepreneurial endeavours through our platform. The exponential growth of our reseller community stands testament to our commitment to empowering resellers. This milestone highlights the impact of our platform and more importantly, the strong entrepreneurial spirit of our users.”

Ejen2u has demonstrated a remarkable influence on entrepreneurs, exemplified by DnS Beauty’s significant growth in the beauty industry, which has increased revenue by RM7.6 million compared to the previous year.

According to a report by Statista, the Malaysian beauty and personal care industry’s estimated worth amounts to US$2.88 billion (RM12.6 billion) in 2023, and it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.10% between 2023 and 2027.

Ejen2u’s impact on marginalised communities, specifically women and seniors, is noteworthy. The platform has facilitated the development of 589 women leaders, generating a collective revenue of RM345 million. Notably, the platform has also engaged more than 18,000 users aged 50 and above, generating a combined revenue of RM26.8 million. These figures indicate that age and gender should not impede success in the reseller industry.

To add value to customers Ejen2u and Affin Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding. The collaboration between both organisations aims to enhance the financial inclusivity of SMEs in Malaysia.

The partnership will leverage Ejen2u’s vast network of agents and Affin Bank’s expertise in banking and finance to provide SMEs with easy access to financial products and services that meet their specific needs. This will enable them to expand their operations, increase their productivity, and create more jobs, thus contributing to the overall growth of the Malaysian economy.