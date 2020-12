PETALING JAYA: Ekovest Bhd has entered into a heads of agreement (HOA) with Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd (IWH) for the proposed joint venture Bandar Malaysia development project.

According to its Bursa filing, the HOA entails a proposed 40% share subscription by the group in a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which will be a wholly owned subsidiary of IWH, following IWH’s reorganisation.

It has also proposed to subscribe to new redeemable preference shares in IWC CREC Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between IWH and China Railway Engineering Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd (CREC), to redeem 40% of the existing preference shares held by IWC in IWC-CREC.

Ekovest highlighted that the HOA will be subject to the signing of the definitive agreement with IWH relating to the Bandar Malaysia project on a later date.

It said the joint venture will allow it to participate as a strategic investor in the project via the proposed ordinary share subscription, in which it will acquire 40% of the enlarged issue share capital of the SPV.

The group estimated that its total investment commitment for the proposed participation and investment in the Bandar Malaysia Project to be RM1.48 billion, or 12% of the total purchase price by IWH-CREC to acquire a 60%-stake Bandar Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

It may consider financing the two proposed share subscriptions with internally generated funds and/or borrowings.

Subsequently, Ekovest will be required to commit an additional sum of approximately RM1.23 billion over a period of time until year 2023, to meet IWH-CREC’s remaining payment obligations under the restated and amended share sale agreement.

Ekovest’s entry price for investment will be based at the same price as IWH’s and CRECM’s entry price for investment in the Bandar Malaysia Project, which is pro-rated based on their respective shareholdings in IWH-CREC.

Its entry price is based on IWH-CREC’s winning tender price, based on 60% of the land valuation completed in 2015, which valued all 486 acres of Bandar Malaysia land at approximately RM12.35 billion, or RM583 per square foot.

The group said its participation in the project will provide an opportunity to generate additional contracts arising from the infrastructure and development of Bandar Malaysia Project which has an estimated gross development value of approximately RM140 billion.

It also expects synergies with IWH, as the company is a master developer in Malaysia principally involved in the planning, development and implementation of large-scale flagship integrated urban developments in Malaysia.

Ekovest, on its part, has the necessary track record, skills and technical know-how to undertake large-scale infrastructure developments and construction.