KUALA LUMPUR: Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas) announced a gross portfolio return of RM490.1 million and 9.8% net internal rate of return (IRR) for Ekuinas direct (Tranche II) fund.

Last year saw the exit of private equity firm from Tranglo Sdn Bhd, for a generated growth proceeds of RM114.9 million with an IRR of 26.9%. In addition, the firm also divested its stake in MediExpress Group and PMCare Sdn Bhd, which generated an IRR of at least 38.8%.

Its CEO Syed Yasir Arafat Syed Abd Kadir acknowledged that 2018 was a challenging year for global and local markets with weakening global demand supply side shocks.

“Despite the market setbacks, Ekuinas continues to deliver strong performance on its funds,” he told reporters at a media briefing today.

In 2018, the private equity firm also expanded their investment portfolio in the manufacturing sector by acquiring a controlling stake in Flexi Versa Group Sdn Bhd and a 40.4% stake in local tech player Exabytes Capital Group.

In regards to the RM1 billion Ekuinas’ Tranche IV launched in March 2019, Syed Yasir Arafat said it has yet to deploy any capital but it is exploring a few companies across all sectors.

“Ekuinas is looking at consumer and consumer related play, and hopefully some of the privatisation that is happening to the government linked companies (GLC), but we need to see if it happens this year,” he said.

He said it has identified and are ready to acquire subsidiaries of GLCs that will embark on privatisation activity.

However, although high-level talks have taken place with the identified companies, the decision will hinge on the future plans of the potential companies.

“We are ready but it is also up to the companies, what they see going forward. As for Ekuinas, we still haven’t deployed Ekuinas’ Tranche IV fund and we are willing to spend between RM30 million and RM300 million per company,” he added.

Syed Yasir Arafat said Ekuinas’ principle is to venture into freely competitive industries, companies that are not heavily reliant on government contracts.

“The reason is very simple, exiting is very important to us. At the end of the day, what we buy we have to exit,” he explained.

For 2019, he said that the firm is eyeing a couple of potential exits under their Tranche II funds. The firm favours a trade sale for its exit for instance, its divestment of Tranglo, Medicare and PMCare last year were done through trade sales.

“The challenge with IPO (initial public offering) is that the market has not been kind on evaluation, as there are number of private equity exits that have been postponed through the years.

“I don’t think valuations have been kind to the private equity market, it has forced other private equities to look at trade sale for an exit.”