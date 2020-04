PETALING JAYA: Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas) has established a fund to to provide assistance to hospitals, medical front-liners, affected families and communities, small and medium-sized businesses as well as eligible staff of its portfolio companies.

In a statement, Ekuinas said it has contributed RM10 million through its Dana Ihsan Covid-19 Iltizam fund.

Chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda said Covid-19 started as a health issue and has now evolved into a major economic and humanitarian issue.

“As the impact of Covid-19 deepens, we at Ekuinas are moved to do our part as a responsible corporate citizen to help those in this hour of need through our Corporate Social Responsibility unit, ILTIZAM.

“Ekuinas salutes those who have been working tirelessly in helping the nation fight against the outbreak, and our hearts go out to those have been affected by it. We hope our modest contribution helps alleviate to some extent the pressing needs of the health community and provides some relief to the affected groups,” he said.

Ekuinas’ contribution includes medical equipment for hospitals, digitalisation support for bumiputra SMEs, financial support for the families of selected past and current trainees of Ekuinas’ graduate trainee programme, as well as enterprises under Ekuinas’ entrepreneurship mentoring programme; and financial aid for eligible employees of its portfolio companies.