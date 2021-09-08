Eleven Malaysian companies make it to Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion 2021 list

PETALING JAYA: Eleven Malaysian companies made it to Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion 2021, which recognises 200 top performing publicly listed small and midsized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with less than US$1 billion (RM4.16 billion) in revenue and consistent top- and bottom-line growth.

Malaysian companies in Best Under A Billion 2021 according to their market capitalisation are:

ViTrox in the technology hardware & equipment industry (US$2.1 billion);

Scientex in the plastic products industry (US$1.5 billion);

D&O Green Technologies in the semiconductor industry (US$1.4 billion);

Frontken in the industrial services industry (US$1.3 billion);

Dufu Technology in the manufacturing industry (US$558 million);

UG Healthcare in the healthcare industry (US$259 million);

Comfort Gloves in the healthcare industry (US$252 million);

Thong Guan Industries in the plastic products industry (US$220 million);

Revenue Group the software industry (US$208 million);

FoundPac in the electronic components industry (US$110 million); and



Dancomech Holdings in the trading industry (US$38 million).

Forbes Asia noted that the top 200 companies’ sound financial figures in the midst of a global pandemic reflects how well these companies have coped with the situation.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical-related companies were standouts while tech and logistics firms linked to the global e-commerce boom also benefited.

Forty-two companies were returnees from the previous year. They include Taiwan’s Aspeed, now on the list for a notable eight years in a row.

Forbes Asia said the list is meant to identify companies with long-term sustainable performance across a variety of metrics.

From a universe of 20,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual revenue above US$10 million and below US$1 billion, only these 200 companies were selected.

The companies on this list, which is unranked, were selected based on a composite score that incorporated their overall track record in measures such as debt, sales and earnings-per-share growth over both the most recent fiscal one- and three-year periods, and the strongest one- and five-year average returns on equity.

Aside from quantitative criteria, qualitative screens were used as well, such as excluding companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues or legal troubles. State-controlled and subsidiaries of larger companies were also excluded.

“The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. The list uses full-year annual results, based on the latest publicly available figures as of Aug 12, 2021 compiled by FactSet,” it said.