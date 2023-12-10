Embrace new technologies, minister tells construction industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction sector must embrace disruption of technologies and adopt new mechanism and processes in responding to modern demands, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pic).

He said that as the world faces challenges with the dynamics of technology, so must the construction sector, and the country must be prepared for it.

“I’m glad to note that Malaysia’s construction industry is very much into embracing science and technology not just in terms of physical but also software including artificial intelligence,” he told reporters after launching the ninth

edition of the Malaysia International Construction and Infrastructure Technology Exhibition (MBAM OneBuild) here today.

Nanta acknowledged the lack of foreign manpower in the industry, saying that there are problems that still persist. However, the situation has improved over the last few months, especially in terms of the time period in securing foreign workers.

“With a new system that has been put in place, we are overcoming the problem together with the Human Resources Ministry and the Home Ministry,” he said.

Commenting on Budget 2024 that will be tabled today in Parliament, Nanta said his ministry has put forth its requests and recommendations to ensure that the construction sector’s role will be enhanced in advancing the growth and development of the nation’s economy.

“We hope most of our requests (made to the Finance Ministry) would be positively answered.

“We have received some indication that the budget will be quite good in terms of rejuvenating the industry as it plays a crucial and integral part of the economy and nation building,” said the minister.

Master Builders Association Malaysia president Oliver HC Wee said MBAM OneBuild features 220 exhibition booths, with delegations from 15 countries including Malaysia, South Korea, China, Germany, and the United States.

Themed “Shaping the Future of Construction”, the three-day event which began yesterday features talks and seminars that highlight current and future landscape of digital construction in Malaysia as well as efforts to shape the future of industrialisation and sustainability in the construction sector.

The previous edition of the event was held in 2019. – Bernama