PETALING JAYA: Lii Hen Industries Bhd has had the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) order placed on its worker’s dormitory in Muar, Johor lifted, after the 875 employees who were placed under quarantine and isolation from Jan 16 -29 were declared “recovered and cleared from Covid-19”.

The EMCO order was also lifted from the group’s subsidiaries, namely, EF Furniture Sdn Bhd, Kejora Juara Sdn Bhd, CT Haup Heng Sdn Bhd, Lii Hen Furniture Sdn Bhd and Favourite Design Sdn Bhd which are located in the same proximity as the dorm.

“With the whole site disinfection and sanitisation being undertaken, every facility of these subsidiaries has resumed operations and all employees were allowed to resume work with effect from Jan 30,” the group said in a Bursa filing.

