Energy Asia 2023 unites industry leaders to chart pathways for Asia’s net zero future

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronias will host the inaugural Energy Asia 2023 themed Charting Pathways for a Sustainable Asia, from 26 to 28 June 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Co-created with Knowledge Partner, CERAWeek by S&P Global, the conference will discuss - alongside world’s leading industry leaders, experts, investors, and policymakers - on how Asia can accelerate low carbon pathways and unleash new potentials for the region’s energy sector.

The event is set to attract over 2,000 delegates from around the world, including leaders from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP), as well as a diverse range of senior officials and industry leaders across multiple industries and countries.

Petronas president and Group CEO and Energy Asia chairman, Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik commented, “Energy Asia comes at a critical time for Asia’s energy future. Asia accounts for half of the world’s GHG emissions, and its successful transition to net zero can be an impetus for the world to reach net zero. While emissions will need drastic reduction, the region’s energy system transformation will need to be holistic, responsible, and carefully planned which we hope to achieve at Energy Asia.”

He added, “Balancing the need of the energy transition is even more critical in emerging markets to ensure equitable progress is achieved where no one is left behind. This can be supported through effective policies and accessible financing, while recognising the challenges and opportunities faced by each sovereign nation as it contends with its national interests. Asia needs to act collectively to find a common driver that each country can connect to and push towards a net zero carbon future.”

The conference will feature more than 50 renowned speakers, including Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia; Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General OPEC; Dr Daniel Yergin, vice-chairman S&P Global; Iman Hill, CEO, IOGP; Dr Naoko Ishii, Professor and executive vice-president, University of Tokyo; Madelena Muhammad, director of Sustainability Unit, Central Bank of Malaysia.

Other esteemed names set to make an appearance as part of the speaker line-up are Amin H Nasser, CEO and president, Saudi Aramco; Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO TotalEnergies; Amy Chua, president of SLB Asia and Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

The conference will be officially opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and will feature other government representatives, including Rafizi Ramli, Minister of Economy, and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.