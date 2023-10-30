Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2023 records 24,359 visiting buyers

PETALING JAYA: The Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2023, recorded an attendance of 24,359 visiting buyers, marking an increase of 25% compared with previous exhibitions.

More than 800 international buyers were in attendance, surging about 150% compared with the previous year, which reflected Taiwan’s continuous growth in the green energy industry.

A total of 1,275 booths from 350 exhibitors and 13 countries were featured from Oct 18-20.

According to a statement from Taiwan External Trade Development Council, the top five buyers were from Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, US and Vietnam.

Taiwanese National Development Council deputy minister Kao Shien-Quey said that in 2024, the total budget of the central government for attaining net zero emissions will increase by 45.7% to NT$96.4 billion (RM14.17 billion) compared to 2023.

In addition, the Taiwanese government will continue in its efforts to improve climate legislation, help industry leaders support smaller companies as well as work with international partners to promote sustainable finance and create a sustainable net-zero environment.

The exhibition was supported by major players in the energy industry in Taiwan and abroad. Furthermore, 70 one-on-one business matching meetings were conducted between local and international buyers. Moreover, 44 professional consultation meetings were carried out for local companies during the event.

Due to international net-zero development trends, both events have accelerated expansion. Furthermore, the exhibition area and activities are expected to be expanded next year to connect leading domestic and foreign companies and create more diverse net-zero solutions. The Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2024 will be held in Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 in Taipei from Oct 2 to 4, 2024.