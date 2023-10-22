Energy Taiwan, Net-Zero Taiwan 2023 focuses on green solutions

TAIPEI: Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2023, aiming to be a premier platform for renewable industry players globally, hosted 70 large-scale business meetings last week.

“By hosting both events, we are hoping that we will be able to create the premier platform for energy and green energy sustainable solutions here in Asia, a peripheral for Asian countries. It is not only for Asian countries, it is a global platform.

“We will be able to create a lot of opportunities not just businesses, but also international cooperation,” Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) chairman James C. F. Huang told reporters at the Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2023 events.

He said that the events offer comprehensive solutions in both green energy and sustainable solutions.

He added it is a business and networking opportunity for professionals in renewable energy as well as a means to showcase the latest technological solutions on the market.

“We have (enticed) professionals from 45 countries all over the world to visit our events and we will arrange 70 large scale business meetings for our overseas visitors,” said Huang.

He said that eight years ago, Taiwan had embarked on its journey of energy transformation and aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Huang added that it is an essential step to help Taiwanese companies stay competitive.

“We aspire to be a self-reliant island of technology and innovation. The progress we’re making is paving the way toward net-zero by 2050. This is a commitment and a testament to our resilience and dedication to ensuring peace, stability, and the welfare of generations to come.

“Taiwan is not only an export-oriented economy, but also a pivot in the supply chain of various industries. It is essential to pay close attention to the trends and directions of carbon-reduction, and to accelerate the green transformation,” he remarked.

He added that the exhibitors of the event embodies innovation, creativity, and determination. Furthermore, he said that the teamwork between the government, businesses, and schools is genuine and robust as the future of green energy is necessary.

Meanwhile, Green Energy and Sustainability Alliance (GESA) Photovoltaic (PV) Committee chairman Andy Shen pointed out that the Taiwanese government has set its renewable energy (RE) target including solar PV capacity to grow by 2GW per year post-2025, which equals to 2.5 billion kWh of green electricity provision, as well as offshore wind power to be connected to the grid at 1.5GW per year from 2026 onwards, equaling to 5.5 billion kWh of green electricity.

“These two renewable energy sources alone, namely wind and photovoltaic, will add a total of 8 billion kWh per year in the future. Meanwhile, energy storage facilities play a key role for stable power supply, a steadier power system will contribute to optimising the utilisation of green energy,” he said.

Taiwanese vice-premier Cheng Wen-Tsan who was also in attendance, said that the development of renewable energy is an urgent issue in Taiwan, as it has become the axis of the national policy.

“Under the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, Taiwan’s diversified ecosystem of emerging energy is thriving, and the planned capacity of renewable energy installations will reach 29GW by 2025.

“In recent years, through collaborations in the upstream and downstream of energy industries, financial investment and international projects, the government looks forward to making contributions with the stakeholders to upgrade Taiwan’s global raking in net-zero emission and promote the future of green energy,” he said.

Among the exhibitors were Intelligent Cloud Plus Co Ltd, Linde Lienhwa Industrial Gases Co Ltd, Voltronic Power Technology Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc, Synera Renewable Energy Co Ltd, TCC Energy Storage Technology Corporation, YSolar Co Ltd, TSEC Corporation, United Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd, Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corporation and DWTEK Corporation Ltd.

Both events were organised by Taitra and GESA, under the SEMI Industry group.

The events featured a total of 1,275 booths from 350 exhibitors and 13 countries this year, facilitating the most indicative platform for promoting renewable energy across Asia at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from Oct 18 to 20.