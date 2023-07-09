Enhanced RHB Visa debit card/-i supports 32 foreign currencies

PETALING JAYA: RHB Bank Bhd and RHB Islamic Bank Bhd are offering zero percent currency conversion fee for 16 additional foreign currencies with its enhanced RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i.

The first 16 foreign currencies include US dollar, euro, yen, pound sterling, Singapore dollar, baht and Saudi riyal. With the enhancement, the RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i now supports 32 foreign currencies.

“Since its introduction in 2019, we have had a good response to the RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i. As of July 2023, we have issued over 62,000 cards and recorded 77% year-on-year growth in the debit card spend, a testament to the debit card’s popularity with our customers. The enhanced debit card mitigates the risks and challenges of cash handling by supporting a wider range of major global currencies, including Arab Emirates dirham, Chinese renminbi, Indonesian rupiah, Brunei dollar, Qatar riyal, Philippine peso and many more,” said managing director and CEO Datuk Adissadikin Ali.

The RHB Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i allows holders to convert ringgit into the desired foreign currencies with zero conversion fee through the RHB Online Banking and Mobile Banking platforms. In addition, cardholders can transact up to the available balance in their current or savings account/-i without worrying about exceeding the purchase limit and enjoy attractive interest rates on selected foreign currency account balances.