Envictus secures renewal of Texas Chicken Malaysia franchise rights

PETALING JAYA: Food and beverage group Envictus International Holdings Ltd has renewed its international multiple unit franchise agreement with US-based Cajun Global LLC to continue to develop and operate Texas Chicken restaurants in Malaysia and Brunei.

The Envictus group was first awarded the franchise rights for the quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain in July 2012, and launched the first Texas Chicken restaurant in Malaysia in January 2013, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Chicken (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. To date, the company owns and operates 85 restaurants throughout Peninsular Malaysia, which exceeded its initial commitment of opening 80 restaurants in its first 10 years.

Almost 60% of Texas Chicken restaurants are centred in the Klang Valley, and over half of its existing outlets are located in high-traffic malls nationwide. With the renewal of the franchise agreement, the company is expected to invest at least RM230 million to open 115 new Texas Chicken restaurants by 2030, which includes its maiden foray into Sabah and Sarawak. This will bring its total restaurant count to 200 outlets by 2030.

Moving forward, the company plans to build more drive-thru restaurants and will expand its delivery services in efforts to provide greater convenience to consumers. The new restaurant openings and robust growth prospects are expected to create more job opportunities for Malaysians and raise the company’s staff strength to an estimated 6,000 employees by 2030.

“The renewal of the franchise agreement is a testament of Cajun Global’s confidence in the Envictus group’s leadership and capability in growing and developing the Texas Chicken brand in Malaysia. Within a relatively short period, we have established Texas Chicken’s position as one of the leading chicken QSR in the country. We are honoured to be given the trust and opportunity to further crack the untapped potential of this brand as we strive to take it to the next level,” said Envictus International executive chairman Datuk Jaya Tan.

Cajun Global CEO and president Joe Christina said: “As one of our largest franchisees in Southeast Asia, Envictus has been a true collaborator in working with us to grow the Texas Chicken brand. We are excited that this partnership can continue to thrive in Malaysia and soon Brunei.”