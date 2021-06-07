Envision the future that you want, and work towards it

IN THIS week’s Success: The Insight Story column, SunBiz gets the views of Treeletrik Sdn Bhd CEO Datuk Viswanathan Menon (pix).

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I have been in the automotive business for almost 30 years now. I love automobiles. It has been my passion for the longest time. There was a never a day that goes by where I do not think about it.

I started in the automotive industry with Ford Motor Company, and I am now in an electric mobility company, selling electrical bikes. Each experience garnered in my career has allowed me to view situations and people with a different perspective.

I learn from everyone, be they young or old. I have learned that the more we are open to others, and their ideas, the better we become. I can humbly say that I wouldn’t be where and who I am today, if it wasn’t for the opportunities and experiences I have had.

It is through life’s experiences that I am a better person, better leader.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

It depends on the position I am hiring for. If it is sales related, generally the person has to be outgoing, positive, have a zest for life, brave and determined nonetheless. If it is an engineering or technical position, then the candidate must be knowledgeable in the field of work, methodical, meticulous, isn’t afraid to challenge what is not right – these are important qualities.

We cannot have a team who just conforms to what is set, or something which has been so-called a standard in the industry just because it “has always been done this way”. If they know something is not right or would be detrimental to the company or customers, I expect them to speak up and take the lead or correct what is not right.

I appreciate and welcome young people to join our team. Generation differences in Treeletrik have been one of our strongest suits. I truly believe that our driving force has been the result of cultivating and nurturing young talent who would brave the future.

Above and beyond these, I am grateful to those who are honest, empathetic, and possess high emotional intelligence, especially common sense.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

Electric vehicle (EV) technology is the future. Many advanced countries are moving away from fossil-fuelled automobiles in support of climate change initiatives. At present, even developing countries have joined the bandwagon. Hence, it is better for us to join the platform now than later to reap the benefits of EV. More importantly, it is about doing our part, as a socially responsible company in ensuring the future sustenance of our ecosystem.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

I believe in the human race. We are creative creatures. Businesses will eventually adapt to the new norms of policies on climate change. I strongly believe that policy-makers would bring about business-friendly policies to encourage the development of green technologies. I am optimistic on this as we are capable of making things better for our future generation.

Even the government of Malaysia is truly supportive of climate change initiatives. This is evident through the National Automotive Policy 2020, whereby one of its key objectives is to reduce carbon emission from vehicles by improving fuel economy level in Malaysia by 2025, in line with the Asean Fuel Economy Roadmap.

I also foresee a younger generation of entrepreneurs, who understand the need to be relevant, one who will take advantage of innovation and leverage on policies which will benefit their business processes, as well as their bottom lines.

Additionally, I welcome competitors as this will pave the way for us to build a sound, solid ecosystem supported by reliable eco-friendly technologies of the future.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

To be honest, there is no one perfect formula or advice. I would say, be confident with your dreams and pursue them, even when others doubt and do not believe in you. Consistently envision the kind of future you want to have and work towards it.

Always see life’s happenings, even the unfavourable ones, as a stepping stone to something bigger in life. Embrace failures – there is a golden lesson in every stumble, and always believe that no matter how unpleasant things seem to be at the moment, they will soon pass.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career?

Never cheat, lie or backstab someone just to get ahead in your career.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

I would like to facilitate the growth of Treeletrik in Malaysia and Asean. We hope to be the leader in the Malaysian EV industry. By doing so, we are able to create high-value jobs opportunities for our local talent in one of the most rapidly growing industries.

Regionally, we have already inked a deal to supply 200,000 units of 100% electric motorbikes to Indonesia. I would also like to extend our presence in Thailand and explore the Philippine and Cambodian markets.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

Elon Musk. I would like to dive into his brain and explore the world like how he sees it.

And, if I can turn back time – the late Nelson Mandela, for being a true-blue freedom fighter, and his idea of an equal world for all.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

There are way too many to mention. Personally, to me, we should face our challenges head-on and never be afraid of the unknown. Importantly, never doubt your own abilities.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

Innovations that do not harm nature – renewable energy like solar.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

AirAsia and, of course, Treeletrik.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki.