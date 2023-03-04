EPF finalises mechanism, terms of Account 2 Support Facility

PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has finalised the mechanism as well as the terms and conditions for the Account 2 Support Facility following the announcement by the Finance Ministry on March 21.

The facility is aimed at helping EPF members apply for personal financing from banking institutions. Savings in EPF Account 2 will serve as the basis for obtaining personal financing through an advance application for the Age 50 or Age 55 Conditional Withdrawal scheme.

However, this withdrawal is conditional, where the withdrawal payment will only be made to the banking institution when the member reaches the age of 50 to 55, as stipulated in the EPF Act 1951.

The banks will fully administer the application process for personal financing through this facility, subject to their financing assessment and credit framework. The personal financing application can be completed online through participating banking institutions.

Before applying, members need to ensure their eligibility in Account 2. The application should be submitted according to the agreed terms and conditions with the banking institution. Once approved, members can submit an initial application for Age 50 or Age 55 Conditional Withdrawal to the EPF based on the approved financing amount.

The Account 2 Support Facility will be implemented in two phases, and members who meet eligibility criteria may apply through participating banks, including MBSB Bank and Bank Simpanan Nasional. The EPF may consider adding more participating banks in the future.

During Phase 1, which begins on April 7, and remain open for one year, eligible members who are 40 years of age or older may apply, subject to the readiness of participating banks. The start date for Phase 2 for members under 40 years of age will be announced in due course.

Under the facility, all Malaysian EPF members below age 55 years can submit an advance notice of Age 50 or Age 55 Withdrawal, provided they have a minimum amount of RM3,000 in their EPF Account 2. The maximum financing amount has been fixed at RM50,000, subject to EPF Account 2 balance, with a repayment tenure of up to 10 years.

The interest rate (conventional) or profit rate (Islamic) to be charged by the participating banks under this programme will range from 4% to 5%, lower and more affordable than the current market rate of 8% to 15%.

This facility is targeted towards EPF members who have savings in Account 2 and are supported with a reasonable income to ensure they can afford the financing and repay it without compromising their retirement income adequacy and security.

It offers a practical solution for EPF members who are facing temporary liquidity issues by providing cash flow through personal financing but with minimal impact on their retirement savings.

Starting from tomorrow, members can visit https://fsa2.kwsp.gov.my to check their eligibility and to find out the amount they can apply for under the facility. Additionally, frequently asked questions and corresponding answers related to the facility are also available on the website for members to refer to.

EPF members are encouraged to register or update their mobile phone number via the self-service terminal available at any EPF branch for the purpose of receiving Transaction Authorisation Code to verify their identity when conducting transactions.

For more information on the Account 2 Support Facility, visit the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my, or call the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000.