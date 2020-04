PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is further extending the date for employers to remit their mandatory contribution for the salary month of March 2020 (April contributions) to April 30, from the previously announced date of 24 April.

CEO Alizakri Alias said this decision followed a high number of enquiries and requests from employers.

““Normally, employers must remit their contributions by the 15th of every month, and we had announced yesterday that for April, we would extend this to the 24th instead. However, having received so many enquiries and requests from employers following yesterday’s news release, the EPF Board has unanimously agreed to a further extension until the end of the month,” he said in a statement.

Contribution payments can be made on the i-Akaun (Employer) on the EPF website, Internet banking or by visiting the counter of appointed banks.