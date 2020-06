PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) recorded a gross investment income of RM12.16 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, as the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic were made apparent.

Fixed income instruments contributed RM4.87 billion to gross income.

Real estate and infrastructure, as well as money market instruments, contributed RM0.43 billion and RM0.54 billion respectively, while equities registered RM6.32 billion, or 52% of total gross income.

After taking into consideration the write-down on listed equities, a prudent practice by the EPF in ensuring that its long-term investment portfolio remains healthy, net investment income came in at RM7.5 billion.

CEO Alizakri Alias said all asset classes were severely affected, particularly equities which suffered steep declines with the global markets going down as much as 32%, while the FBM KLCI dropped by 15% as at March 31.

“Furthermore, as central banks across the world introduced various monetary policy measures to support households and businesses, consequent cuts in interest rates reduced the yield on fixed income investments.

“The EPF was not spared from the impact of Covid-19 and we recorded marked declines in the performance of our investment assets,” he said.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Alizakri said the EPF swiftly adapted its services and products to balance the immediate and real cash-flow needs of members while fulfilling its mandate to protect their future retirement savings.

In March, the EPF lowered the statutory employee’s contribution rate from 11% to 7% to assist in supporting members’ monthly disposable income.

Following this and as a response to members’ urgent cash requirements during the movement control order (MCO), the fund had allowed for members to temporarily access part of their retirement funds in Account 2 via the i-Lestari Withdrawal facility.

As at June 5, a total of 4.1 million applications were made with RM1.94 billion withdrawn.

The EPF also launched the Employer Covid-19 Assistance Programme (e-CAP) in April to allow the deferment and restructuring of employers’ contributions to workers’ EPF savings. By June 5, the fund had approved 6,500 employer applications with a value of RM42.9 million.

“The first quarter results are illustrative of the fact that the world and how we live are now forever transformed.

“While we still do not know how long the pandemic will last, nor the full extent of the economic fall-out, we believe the situation will eventually stabilise.

“We must redesign our global infrastructures as well as economic and social models for a better future for all of us.”

Moving forward, he is hopeful to see market sentiment improving in the near future.

He added that the EPF is making the most out of the current headwinds in global markets with its continued investment presence in overseas markets, which makes up 28.8% of the fund’s total investment assets.

With its Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA), the fund managed to outperform many equity funds despite the market downturn, as the flight to safer assets such as bonds have boosted its fixed income returns and provided a cushion from the decline in equity prices.

The SAA allocates 54% to fixed income instruments, 36% to equities, 6% to real estate and infrastructure and 4% to money market instruments.