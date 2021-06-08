EPF posts RM19.29b gross investment income for Q1

PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) saw a gross investment income of RM19.29 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, despite the continued uncertainties from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It revealed that equities accounted for RM14.28 billion or 74% of its total gross investment income while fixed income instruments contributed RM3.92 billion. The remaining is made up by real estate and infrastructure and money market instruments at RM710 million and RM380 million, respectively.

After the cost write-down on listed equities, a prudent measure practised by the fund to ensure that its long-term investment portfolio remains healthy, it recorded a net investment income of RM19.24 billion.

Its CEO Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan attributed the quarter’s solid performance to the spillover from the global economic recovery that began in the second half of last year.

“We believe that the vaccination rollouts as well as supportive fiscal and monetary policies worldwide will play a key role in facilitating economic activities and growth,” he said in a statement today.

“The inflationary concerns did not derail the positive trend in the equity markets, and we took advantage of the opportunity to reposition our holdings in stocks that are fundamentally strong but undervalued.”

As at end-March 2021, EPF’s investment assets stood at RM981.71 billion with 36% invested overseas. It highlighted that diversification in different asset classes, markets, and currencies continues to provide income stability and added value to the fund’s overall returns.

For the first quarter, the fund’s overseas investments generated an income of RM11.15 billion, or 58% of the total gross investment income recorded, mainly driven by foreign equities.

By asset class, fixed income instruments made up 46% of investments, equities 44%, money market instruments 4%, and real estate and infrastructure 6%.

EPF pointed out the portfolio reflects diversification strategy to optimise returns within tolerable risk limits as guided by the strategic asset allocation (SAA), which has proven to be resilient in the face of any challenging market environment, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cognisant of the challenges faced by its members during the pandemic, it has introduced the i-Sinar and iLestari to allow affected members to make withdrawals.

Amir commented that its disciplined investment approach and robust liquidity management guided by the SAA has been successful in minimising the impact of the substantial disbursements on EPF’s portfolio, allowing it to sustain a steady performance.