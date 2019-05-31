EPF records a 25% dip in investment income for Q1

PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) reported a lower investment income for the first quarter of the year of RM9.66 billion against RM12.88 billion recorded a year ago, driven by the contribution of equities revenue totalling RM4.16 billion or 43% of its total invest income from a share of 39% of its total investment asset.

“Given the current global and domestic economic and market environment, the results were indeed commendable,” said its deputy CEO (investment) Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif in a statement today.

He said that the volatility of the equities asset class and its impact on earnings was cushioned by the pension fund’s other more stable asset groups, such as fixed income.

“Despite its volatile nature, this asset class has higher long-term expected returns. Equities will continue to play a pivotal role in enhancing returns and ensuring that we are able to declare dividends of at least 2% above inflation,” he added.

Currently, 50% of its investment assets are in fixed income instruments, which continue to provide consistent and stable income.

The first quarter saw fixed income investments returning RM4.85 billion, equivalent to 50% of the quarterly investment income. Income from Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) & Equivalent in 1Q FY19 generated RM2.52 billion while loans and bonds contributed RM2.33 billion to investment income.

On the other hand, real estate and infrastructure recorded RM171.60 million in investment income while money market instruments investments, which represent 6% of total investment assets, contributed RM469.86 million.

According to EPF, investment in such asset class, which includes fixed and time deposits, is vital in meeting its short-term liquidity needs.

It also said that RM900 million from the RM9.66 billion gross investment income was generated for Shariah savings which derives its income solely from the Shariah portfolio. The remaining RM8.76 billion is generated for conventional savings, from conventional and Shariah portfolios.

“Moving forward, we expect the global market to remain volatile in view of sentiments that are largely dominated by the ongoing US-China trade war, which seems to be reheating,” said Mohamad Nasir.

He noted that rising geopolitical risks and uncertainty over the policy direction of major central banks will likely add further sustained pressure on the global economy in the coming months.

The pension fund, which will be affected by these global risks, will focus on meeting the 10% allocation for real estate and infrastructure as part of its diversification plan along with more cash deployment into alternate assets to maximise returns and manage global risks.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Nasir sees the central bank’s decision to cut the Overnight Policy Rate to have a positive impact on the economy and help offset any economic downside.

“We are optimistic of delivering a real dividend of at least 2% over a rolling three-year basis. Market downturns do have an advantage as during these times, we will take the opportunity to purchase fundamentally strong stocks at attractive prices.”