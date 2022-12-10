EPMB, Blueshark put adoption of smart e-scooters on fast lane

PETALING JAYA: Automotive parts manufacturer EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) alongside smart electric scooter provider EP Blueshark Sdn Bhd have partnered with Blueshark Ecosystem Sdn Bhd and Malaysian Green Technology & Climate Change Corp (MGTC) to facilitate the adoption of smart electric scooters in Malaysia.

EPMB and EP Blueshark inked a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Blueshark Ecosystem and MGTC at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia 2022 today.

EP Blueshark is a sub-subsidiary of EPMB. Blueshark Ecosystem is wholly owned by Blueshark Group Ltd (HK), a company registered in Hong Kong.

The MoC will enhance the infrastructure of two-wheel electric vehicles (2WEV) with the first ecosystem to support its growth on a national scale. The aim is also to catalyse business logistics by empowering corporates and small and medium enterprises (SME) while facilitating the gig economy – thus providing career opportunities for the B40 community.

MoC with other infrastructure and operational partners will also be signed in the near future.

EPMB deputy executive chairman Zulkefly Baharuddin believes the most effective way to accelerate EV adoption is by providing consumers the access to the product.

“As an industry first-mover, Blueshark is the most credible brand with the technology, infrastructure and market-readiness at this juncture which can deliver exactly that,” he said.

Blueshark Ecosystem CEO (Asean) Jeff Chong said it will be making its products accessible to all, especially the B40 group.

“We will be putting a lot of focus on empowering this underserved group of people with subsidies, green jobs creation, green entrepreneurship programs and much more,” he said.

The first phase of a pilot programme will come in the Klang Valley to demonstrate the feasibility of the platform and ecosystem. With the Blueshark R1 smart electric scooter, riders will be able to experience the integrated ArkRide OS that is proprietary to Blueshark, complemented by a lithium iron phosphate battery-swap technology to enable a seamless recharge while on-the-go. Introduced with a commercially viable leasing model, Blueshark aims to enable SME and corporates to lower total running costs across the entire ecosystem. Blueshark’s first 3S centre will also open soon in Glenmarie.