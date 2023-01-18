EPMB, TNB units to roll out EV battery infrastructure across Asean

PETALING JAYA: Main Market-listed EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB), via its wholly owned subsidiary EP Blueshark Sdn Bhd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) subsidiary Tenaga Switchgear Sdn Bhd to roll out battery-swapping stations and related infrastructure across Asean.

This collaboration is pursuant to EPMB’s electric vehicle (EV) venture and carbon credit ambitions.

Both parties will also explore the possibilities of unifying the battery-swapping stations and infrastructure networks in the target markets. In addition, the MoU seeks to explore the possibilities of deploying battery swapping stations via Tenaga Switchgear’s network in the region.

EPMB acting CEO Lim Sim Yee said the group is working to commercially roll out its two-wheeler EV business in Malaysia and expand further into other Asean countries.

“For this to take place without interruption, we need a well-built battery swapping station infrastructure in the markets we are eyeing to penetrate,” he said in a statement.

EPMB is collaborating with an international technology company namely, Sharkgulf Technologies Group Ltd to manufacture, assemble and distribute battery-powered two-wheeled EVs in Malaysia and the larger Asean region.

Tenaga Switchgear is involved in the manufacturing of medium and high voltage switchgears in Southeast Asia for the electrical transmission and is venturing into energy transition products which includes AC and DC EV chargers, and battery swapping infrastructure.