PETALING JAYA: EquitiesTracker Holdings Bhd made a tepid debut on the Leap Market of Bursa Malaysia today, opening flat at 17 sen, unchanged from its issue price with some 100,000 units changing hands.

At 11.48am, the shares fell 2.94% or half a sen, trading at 16.5 sen with some 3.35 million shares transacted.

The company, which provides equity data and analytics on public-listed companies, expected to raise RM7.14 million through the listing.