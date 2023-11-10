ESGright recognised as key regional partner of Global Reporting Initiative

PETALING JAYA: The Academy of ESG and Sustainability Sdn Bhd, also known as ESGright, a boutique environmental, social and corporate governance/sustainability advisory firm, has been recognised by Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as one of its key regional partners.

ESGright is a certified training partner of GRI.

GRI standards are used by more than 10,000 organisations in over 100 countries. Research by global auditing firm KPMG in 2022 indicated that GRI remains the most widely used sustainability reporting standards globally. In a separate study by PwC and NUS Business School in June this year, it was found that GRI standards are used by 81% of the companies studied in the survey.

According to GRI CEO Eelco van der Enden, partners such as ESGright provide the necessary local context for Malaysian companies especially small and medium enterprises to develop the right understanding and resources to embrace sustainability reporting.

“While sustainability reporting is a global movement, it needs to inherently be spearheaded by partners who have the local insights to ensure that the advocacy and learning extended are effective,” said van der Enden, during a panel discussion organised by ESGright in collaboration with Grant Thornton Malaysia PLT.

Van der Enden, who is one of the global gurus on ESG disclosures and sustainability reporting, spoke on the topic of “Removing the Fog of Greenwashing” and touched on issues such as greenwashing and the role of sustainability assurance, especially in terms of reducing the negative impact of greenwashing.

Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) CEO Datuk Wira Shahul Dawood remarked on the importance of customised learning for local companies especially SMEs and pointed out that HRD Corp has always ensured that local SMEs are provided due customised training support.

“HRD Corp is committed to uplifting every Malaysian through capacity building and local human capital development. We will work hand in hand with relevant ministries, organisations, and communities to ensure that our polices and initiatives that encourage local organisations to adopt ESG practices. While we continue to contribute in our own capacity, I hope that this networking event will inspire more collaborative efforts between local communities and help our country in its effort to realise the remaining UNSDGs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Grant Thornton Malaysia PLT CEO Kishan Jasani said that strong and transparent ESG reporting is the cornerstone of a resilient global economy.

“At Grant Thornton, we firmly believe that by advancing robust sustainability reporting, we not only champion corporate responsibility but lay the foundation for a sustainable future that benefits businesses, societies, and our planet alike. Everyone must have a shared commitment to elevating the quality of sustainability reports, ensuring that they truly reflect the impact businesses have on the world. Together, we’re not just accounting for business growth; we’re accounting for the future of our planet,” he added.