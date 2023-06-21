Etika Group partners Cleantech Solar to expand sustainability-driven projects in Malaysia, Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: Etika Group of companies, manufacturer and distributor of some of the leading Halal beverages in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, has entered long-term solar partnerships with Cleantech Solar, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions to corporations in Southeast Asia and India, to develop three rooftop solar PV systems with a total system capacity of 1.7 MWp across Malaysia and Indonesia.

This follows the successful commissioning of two rooftop PV systems for Etika Beverages in Malaysia with a combined capacity of 1.7 MWp.

As part of the partnership, Cleantech Solar will provide full turnkey financing, designing, installing, maintenance and operation of the PV systems across the period of the engagements under long-term agreements.

The first Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed with Etika Sdn Bhd. The company bottles, markets and distributes global brands such as Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, Revive Isotonic, Gatorade, Lipton, Tropicana, MUG and Mountain Dew.

Etika Sdn Bhd also manufactures, distributes and markets WONDA Coffee and Calpis, as well as its own range of beverages under the trademarks of Chill, Bleu Mineral Water and Kickapoo. The 1.4 MWp solar project has been operating for nearly two years. Cleantech Solar is expanding this project with a second phase for an additional 840 kWp of rooftop PV.

Additionally, the third project was signed with Etika Sdn Bhd for a 340 kWp rooftop solar PV located at their warehouse in Bangi, Malaysia, which has been operating for nearly a year.

The fourth project with a system size of 656 kWp is for Etika Dairies Sdn Bhd. in Malaysia, a company that manufactures and sells UHT and pasteurised milk under the Goodday Milk brand, and sweetened condensed creamers and evaporated milk under the Dairy Champ brand.

The fifth project is for PT Etika Dairies Indonesia to develop a 233 kWp solar PV system at their manufacturing facility in Pasuruan, Indonesia, where they manufacture sweetened condensed creamers.

Both Etika Group of Companies and Cleantech Solar share the same values of making a positive difference towards the planet by integrating sustainable plans into their businesses. Through this significant collaboration, Etika Sdn Bhd is determined to contribute to a greener environment by substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other possible harmful pollutants.

This regional partnership between Etika Group and Cleantech Solar is expected to generate over 86 GWh of clean energy during the lifetime of the systems, equivalent to a reduction of approximately 68 kilotonnes of CO2 emissions. The environmental impact of this partnership is akin to planting 109,000 trees during the lifetime of these projects. The solar PV systems will contribute to the multinational company’s sustainability efforts in Malaysia and Indonesia, powering their operations with clean, renewable solar energy.

Santharuban Thurai Sundaram, CEO of Etika Group of Companies for Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, said: “Etika has always been mindful of the environment through its operations. The installation of solar panels is a step forward in advancing our ESG commitment, pushing us forward in being one of the leading eco-friendly brands in the FMCG industry. This partnership between Etika and Cleantech Solar is not merely on economical merits, but also on the basis of trust that our joint effort would significantly reduce carbon footprint and enhance Etika’s operational efficiency. We are investing in our future now and are certain that this is the best course of action in improving the environment as a whole.”

Meanwhile, Cleantech Solar founder and CEO Raju Shukla said: “We are very happy to witness this successful multi-country engagement with Etika Group, expanding our existing partnership and helping them harness the benefits of solar energy across their manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Indonesia. With experienced teams across markets, our best-in-class solar offering provides substantial reduction in carbon emissions and energy bills, helping the world’s leading industries decarbonise. Congratulations to Etika for switching to clean energy and meeting their environmental, social and economic performance targets.”