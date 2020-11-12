European Central Bank to focus on more emergency bond purchases, cheap loans for banks

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank (ECB) will focus on more emergency bond purchases and cheap loans for banks when it puts together its new stimulus package next month to help the pandemic-hit euro zone economy, ECB president Christine Lagarde (pix) said on Wednesday.

Lagarde said inflation in the 19-country bloc was now likely to remain negative for longer than expected as a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak forces new restrictions on economic activity.

The ECB's job was to keep borrowing costs sufficiently low for households, firms and governments and support the banking sector to prevent a credit crunch, she said, pointing to the bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) and Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROS) as its instruments of choice.

The PEPP is pumping €1.35 trillion (RM6.57 trillion) into the eurozone and is likely to remain the main conduit for monetary policy to deal with the economic blow from the virus, Lagarde said.

"While all options are on the table, the PEPP and TLTROs have proven their effectiveness in the current environment and can be dynamically adjusted to react to how the pandemic evolves," Lagarde said.

"They are therefore likely to remain the main tools for adjusting our monetary policy."

Her comments confirmed what sources had told Reuters after the ECB's Oct 10 policy meeting and last week.

In a hint the ECB could extend both policies significantly, Lagarde emphasised "the duration of policy support" to ensure all parts of the economy would count on financing conditions remaining "exceptionally favourable".

The ECB president poured cold water on rising investor optimism about a new vaccine after US drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.

"While the latest news on a vaccine looks encouraging, we could still face recurring cycles of accelerating viral spread and tightening restrictions until widespread immunity is achieved," she added.

Lagarde warned of an "unsteady" eurozone recovery from the pandemic despite the "encouraging" news about a vaccine.

"The recovery may not be linear, but rather unsteady, stop-start and contingent on the pace of vaccine roll-out."

Lagarde stressed that policymakers will have to meet the challenge of bridging the gap until vaccination is widespread and the recovery can build momentum.

The strength of the rebound in the third quarter "suggests that the initial policy response was effective", she added.

Lagarde was kicking off the ECB's annual symposium – held virtually this year due to the pandemic – at which the world's top central bankers were due to discuss why monetary policy is not working as it used to and what role they might play in a changed world.

Her speech comes a month ahead of a crunch monetary policy meeting in which the ECB is expected to boost its stimulus as European nations confront a second coronavirus wave that has triggered renewed shutdowns.

The ECB chief emphasised the "unusual recession" caused by the health crisis, with data showing a relatively resilient manufacturing sector and a services sector crippled by lockdowns.

Output in the services industry "may struggle to fully recover", a concern for the job market as the sector is "more labour-intensive", she said.

Five million people lost their jobs in the euro area in the first half of 2020, Lagarde said. – Reuters, AFP