BRUSSELS: Eurozone consumer prices made a huge leap in January, official data showed on Wednesday, but experts warned the rise was due to one-off changes and that underlying inflation is still low.

The figure came in largely on the impetus of Germany, where new taxes played a factor in seeing consumer prices rise for the first time since last summer.

France and Spain also saw consumer prices flip into positive territory, although analysts say the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic make inflation difficult to measure.

The Eurostat agency said inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro hit 0.9% at the start of 2021, a 1.2% leap from only a month earlier.

The closely watched core inflation rate, which strips out highly fluctuating prices such as energy and food, also jumped, reaching 1.4%, Eurostat said.

Despite the leap, inflation in Europe remains from the European Central Bank (ECB) target of just under 2%.

The historic rise "owes largely to one-offs," said economist Florian Hense, of Berenberg Bank. These include, he said, "the return to (higher) normal VAT rates in some eurozone countries, the introduction of an emissions-pricing scheme in Germany, changes to the composition of the basket of goods, a different winter sales period and energy price base effects."

For now, salvaging an economy that crashed by 6.8% in 2020 is the priority.

To fight the slump in demand and boost prices, the ECB has bolstered its emergency pandemic bond-buying programme to €1.85 trillion (RM9 trillion).

Experts agreed that the fresh data had little chance of reversing the aid from the Frankfurt-based institution.

The pandemic still poses "serious risks" to the eurozone economy, ECB chief Christine Lagarde warned last month. "Ample monetary stimulus" remained essential, she added.

Lagarde is under pressure in some quarters to rein in massive stimulus programmes that punish savers with ultra low interest rates and encourage risk-taking on the financial markets. – AFP