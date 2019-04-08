Eversendai bags Middle East projects worth RM196m

PETALING JAYA: Eversendai Corp Bhd’s subsidiaries Eversendai Engineering Qatar W.L.L and Eversendai Engineering L.L.C, Dubai have clinched three projects in Qatar and Abu Dhabi with a total value of RM196 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the new projects brings its total contract wins to RM602 million to-date for the year 2019, lifting its order book to about RM2.52 billion.

The first project was awarded by Al Baker Investments / Redco Construction - Almana and comprises connection design, engineering, fabrication, supply and installation of structural steel works, metal decking and fireproofing works for the Albaker Hotel Tower 1 & 2 in Doha, Qatar.

The second project was awarded by QIMC / Redco Construction - Almana and comprises shop and fabrication drawings, supply fabrication and shear stud fixing, blasting, primer and delivery of composite beam to site for the Abraj Al Tahwiliya (QIMC Tower at West Bay) also in Doha, Qatar.

The third project, which involves a museum, was awarded by Arabtec Construction and comprises connection design, fabrication, supply, erection, painting and fireproofing of structural steel works in Abu Dhabi.

The projects are expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the group for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2019 and 2020.

“Our core business tender book stands at RM10 billion and we are confident to win more work progressively. Eversendai is continuously looking at delving into new opportunities in inter-related industries whilst maintaining its commendable performance and track record. Our business philosophy is to not depend on a single market or client,” said Eversendai executive chairman and group managing director Tan Sri A K Nathan.

He said the group remains optimistic in the regions where it operates, with many new opportunities in the pipeline. It is confident of maintaining sustainable growth, backed by its established business clientele and market.

“Regardless of how the overall global market behaves, the construction sector will keep growing according to its economic development of respective countries. I believe we are well-positioned to overcome any obstacles and stay on course to achieve our business goals,” he added.